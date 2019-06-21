Best CBD For MLB Players

The Major League Baseball (MLB) season runs from March to September with the World Series played in October. There are a total of 30 teams that will play 162 regular season games. Several of these games are on the road and there are many played back-to-back. In some cases there are double-headers – two games played by a team one after the other which makes for a long time spent on the field. 2019 marks the 150th anniversary of professional baseball which means this traditional will continue for several more to come.

It should not be a surprise to know that many professional baseball players use CBD. They know that it will assist them to recover faster and better and it will also allow them to reach their performance peak more often. In a way, you could credit CBD in extending the careers of many major league ball players. It’s an obvious choice when you break down the many benefits to any level of athlete.

The Many Benefits of CBD for MLB Players

You may have already considered CBD edibles or CBD tinctures for use in treating one or more health issue. What you may find even more amazing is how CBD had benefitted so many ball players. You don’t have to be a World Series athlete to experience the benefits, either. CBD can work for any and all who participate in any kind of sporting activity. The list of benefits includes:

CBD reduces swelling and inflammation during training as well as after training

CBD reduces the amount of cortisol (an anti-catabolic stress hormone) in your body

CBD induces rest by calming your body so that you can recovery when asleep

CBD aids in weight control by reducing your appetite

CBD helps you to focus and be a better player by clearing your mind

How CBD Reduces Inflammation

Each of us has an endocannabinoid system which regulates virtually every single bodily function. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system in such a way that it will bind to the CB2 receptors which impacts inflammation by reducing it.

How CBD Reduces Cortisol

CBD and THC are the most well-known of the cannabinoids that come from cannabis. THC will induce anxiety which activates the body’s adrenal system. When this happens, high concentrations of cortisol are sent into the bloodstream. CBD does the opposite by interfering with the release of cortisol. This was discovered through research and essentially shows that CBD acts as a blocker keeping cortisol out of the bloodstream.

How CBD Promotes Rest

CBD is not a sedative because when administered in low doses it activates the same adenosine receptors as caffeine. When that happens sleep is prevented however, when CBD is used in moderate to high doses, the receptors are not activated which promotes relaxation and sleep.

How CBD Reduces Your Appetite

THC will stimulate your hunger pangs where CBD does the reverse. In fact, CBD will suppress your appetite to the point where it could potentially be considered an anti-obesity agent. If you have trouble controlling your food intake, this could come to you as good news because CBD could help with weight management. It is used by many MLB players to assist them in keeping their weight in check.

How CBD Helps You To Focus

CBD regulates your endocannabinoid system which controls all the main functions of your body. That includes all cognitive functions. CBD has shown in studies to be able to improve mental health conditions as well as mental performance and behavior.

Why MLB Ball Players Are Good Examples

If you are already a professional baseball fan, you will know that there is a great deal of intensity in each and every game – even those that go into extra innings. Along with the long game time, there are several impacts that the average player can experience ranging from collisions, strains and sprains chasing after fly balls or sliding into home plate. A baseball player gets bumped and bruised pretty good during the course of a game.

With CBD being chosen by many MLB players to be part of their recovery program it is a sign of what these professional athletes see in the product. Because CBD allows a ball player to recover from injury faster and become stronger in less time than needed in traditional healing, CBD provides a safe alternative.

What Balance CBD Does

These are the primary reasons why MLB players look to Balance CBD products for their fitness program:

Balance CBD is effective in both pain management and recovery

Balance CBD halts weight gain by controlling your metabolism

Balance CBD enhances the performance and endurance of athletes

Why MLB Players Use Balance CBD

There are plenty of reasons for you to use Balance CBD. Here are three of the main ones:

Balance CBD contains the legal limit of less than 0.01% THC

Balance CBD provides online support

Balance CBD is a product that is both all-natural and high-quality

Negatives

There are few down sides to using Balance CBD but here they are:

The cost may be a bit pricey for some but quality is not cheap

It is only available in Canada

It can only be purchased online

To give you incentive to give Balance CBD a try, use coupon code LOVEMLB20 at checkout to receive a store-wide 20% OFF discount.

In Conclusion

There is no doubt that CBD has proven to be an effective fitness product for athletes of all kinds. Even if you are not a MLB player or play even close to that level, you will be able to receive the same benefits as these professional ball players do. CBD will assist you to recover from any type of injury and it will not only speed healing, it will get you back on the field in peak performance level faster than any other method. If elite sporting athletes are using it, you and the guys who play pick up games on the weekend in the local park will also benefit from CBD. It will help you in ways you have never imagined before!