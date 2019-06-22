Day Two of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft for the Minnesota Wild

In the National Football League, as much hype that surrounds the 1st round of the draft in many ways teams win or lose by the depth they add beyond it. While I think to a lesser extent this is true in National Hockey League, usually the better teams often make their selections from the 2nd round to the 7th round matter and get quality depth that will help keep their organization well stocked with talent. The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators are good examples of this.

The Minnesota Wild certainly need to re-stock the cupboard. Even Wild General Manager Paul Fenton has conceded this basic fact. The team’s prospect pool could use depth at every major position group and with 8 picks at their disposal, who do they pick? (I will post and update as the Wild make their selections.)

2nd Round (42nd Overall) ~ LW – Vladislav Firstov (Waterloo, USHL) – Yaroslavl, Russia

Height: 6’0″ Weight: 180lbs Shoots: Left

NHL Central Scouting: 23rd ISS: #44 Hockey News: #51 Athletic: #59

Hockey Prospect.com: #83 Future Considerations: #64

2018-19 Stats: 62GP 26G 32A = 58pts 24 PIM’s +11

Talent Analysis: He was one of the top rookie scorers in the USHL this season, and has show steady improvement throughout the year. He’s strong on his skates and with the puck on his stick and has a terrific shot. He doesn’t have blazing speed but he’s quick and shifty. While the talent is there, he still plays like he did in Russia where his motor and work ethic on the ice was a bit hit or miss almost like he’s still trying to figure out what to do. This can be best seen in the physical parts of the game where at times he’ll engage and throw his body around and at others he seems disconnected and doesn’t want anything to do with contact. He doesn’t mind skating into high traffic areas and is a dual threat to beat you with a shot or distribute the puck. Considering his lack of size, the fact he is an average skater makes him a bit more of risk. Yet he has a longer development route since he’s going to play for the University of Connecticut next fall.

Scouting Quotes:

“Solidly built and skilled, Firstov is a hard-working power forward who has an impressive hockey IQ.” Future Considerations 2019

“There were some spirited and physical games I saw that he wanted nothing to do with until he got on the Power Play, and then he would get engaged in the game again. Big red flag for me.” – NHL Scout, March, 2019

“Some players you pay to score goals and anything else you get from them is a bonus, right now that’s the type of player Firstov seems to be. Having said that, it was his first year in North America, I’m willing to cut him some slack on some of the stuff away from the puck right now.” – HockeyProspect.com Scout, Dusten Braaksma

“He excels with the puck and that team (Waterloo) goes as he goes.” ~ NHL Scout

Bottom Line: Another left winger with skill and scoring ability but also has concerns over his skating. While its good he’ll have time to develop playing college hockey, it seems a bit risky for an early 2nd round pick. Is it simply a matter of figuring out the North American game or adding strength to address the lack of high end speed? Maybe, and if he can improve those parts of his game the Wild may have a decent player. In my opinion, kind of a classic boom / bust type of selection.

2nd Round (59th Overall) ~ G – Hunter Jones (Peterborough, OHL) ~ Brantford, Ontario

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 197lbs Catches: Left

NHL Central Scouting: #3 ISS: N/A Hockey News: #81 Athletic: N/A

HockeyProspect.com: #4 Future Considerations: #146

2018-19 Stats: 57GP (28-24-2-2) 3.31GAA .902%SP 3SO

Talent Analysis: He is another prototypical big, goaltending prospect who has the size to deny the net and yet moves well in his crease. Peterborough was one of the OHL’s worst teams, so he saw a lot of rubber this season. He transitions well from post-to-post as well as from a standing position to being down on his pads. His glove hand is great and he resembles a vacuum cleaner in the way he keeps those pucks when he flashes out his arm. Jones is precise on his angles and when he’s dialed in he absorbs pucks and gives shooters very little to shoot at. He’s a battler and doesn’t give up on pucks, even when his team would be trailing by a few goals. Unfortunately, when he gets tired the fundamentals start to fall apart (like his rebound control) and pucks start to find the back of the net. He also has a tendency to stay deeper in his crease and this doesn’t always take full advantage of his size. He will need to take more steps to improve his conditioning and stamina so those errors created by fatigue do not continue to haunt him but he still has a lot of the tools any team would want.

Quotes from Scouts:

“He is generally technically sound, rarely dropping too early into his butterfly, using his large frame to play deeper in his crease.” McKeen’s Hockey 2019

“I love the tools and the kid’s presence on the ice, but when he’s off his game, he lacks the resources at this time to re-find it” – HockeyProspect.com Scout, Brad Allen

Bottom Line: With improved conditioning he has the potential to be a possible starting goalie or at the very least a competent NHL back up goaltender in the future. But he has the size and other physical tools you look for in a prototypical NHL goaltender and the Wild obviously like him a lot since they traded away their 3rd and 4th round selection to acquire him.

