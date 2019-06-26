President Donald Trump fires back at Megan Rapinoe over White House comments

US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe is coming off a great performance in the knockout stage of the World Cup — leading the way with two goals in the 2-1 win over Spain — yet for some reason, she felt compelled to sneak in some shots at President Donald Trump.
One would thing Rapinoe would be focused on preparing for the team’s quarterfinal match against France on Friday, which, to be honest, could decide the winner of the World Cup, given that those are the two best teams remaining.
But for some reason, Rapinoe tweeted this out, stating that she wouldn’t be showing up to the White House if USWNT wins the World Cup.
Trump got wind of the comments, then fired back.
Well said by the prez. Rapinoe is getting way ahead of herself anyway, as the team still needs to win three more matches to be named champions.
