Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving planned to team up before last season began (Report)

Kevin Durant got his wish, as he’s now out of Golden State, and has teamed up with his buddies — DeAndre Jordan and Kyrie Irving — in Brooklyn.

And apparently, this has been in the works for awhile.

A recent report from Howard Beck of Bleacher Report states that KD and Kyrie had begun speaking about teaming up in the future before the 2018-19 season even began. It reads:

A friendship had blossomed between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two towering basketball talents, and that friendship had spawned a vague plan: Let’s team up.

Maybe in New York. Or Brooklyn. Perhaps in Boston, if things went well in Irving’s second season with the Celtics. The city was TBD. The goal was clear.

Durant and Irving were going to play together, somewhere, in 2019. That’s what they resolved over a series of conversations before this season even began, according to knowledgeable sources.

This makes the early-season tiff between Durant and Draymond Green interesting now, as we wonder if the Warriors big man had known about KD’s intent to leave the Warriors all along. Word travels quickly in the NBA, so it’s possible that Durant’s Warriors teammates knew he was intent on leaving well before the rest of the sports world did.