Tickets for Zion Williamson's Summer League debut are ridiculously pricey

If you’re interested in watching Zion Williamson suit up for the Pelicans for the first time in the Summer League this week — join the crowd, and also make sure to bring your wallet, as tickets won’t come cheap.

Generally, tickets to Summer League games are literally handed out and given away for next to nothing — aside for Lakers games, as the team always draws big in Las Vegas.

But not for Williamson, who appears to be the outlier.

Tickets to Zion Williamson's Summer League opener Friday have an average purchase price of $97.13 — nearly $30 more than Astros-Angels ($67.83) which is the MLB's top game that day.#NBAFreeAgency #NBASummerLeague — TickPick (@TickPick) July 1, 2019

That’s ridiculous for an exhibition game that means nothing, with players not even really going all out and showing their true talents yet. It’s really just a glorified scrimmage.