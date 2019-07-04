Snoop Dogg recruits Kawhi Leonard to Lakers

July 4 is upon us, and all the NBA’s top-tier free agents are off the board now — except for one, that is.

The “dynasty slayer,” Kawhi Leonard, fresh off his second NBA Finals win, is currently making the round meeting with teams. The Lakers, Clippers and Raptors have all met with Leonard, and his decision could come as soon as Friday.

It’s unclear which team is the favorite to land him, as conflicting reports mention both the Lakers and Raptors. However, rap mogul/Lakers fan Snoop dogg is doing all he can to bring Kawhi to his favorite NBA team.

“Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker … Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA.

They said Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker … Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA

Don’t do Drake that way … Kawhi, Kawhi, you should sign back with the Lakers”

Uncle Snoop is recruiting Kawhi to the tune of Michael Jackson's “Human Nature” 😭 *NSFW* (via @SnoopDogg | IG) pic.twitter.com/arsMvwNrsv — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 4, 2019

Well, that sure was a compelling pitch.