Clipper Darrell heckles LeBron James at Summer League game (Video)

By July 6, 2019

The two Los Angeles teams are the favorites to win the NBA Finals this year, and they squared off in a possible Western Conference Finals preview in a Summer League matchup on Saturday.

Fans and players from both teams showed up in Las Vegas for the big showdown, many of them seated courtside for the action. LeBron James hit up Friday’s Knicks-Pelicans contest, so of course he was at Saturday’s game, supporting his teammates.

Also there was superfan Clipper Darrell, who was heard heckling LBJ at one point.

“We’re coming for you, LeBron! The Lakers era is over!” he was heard yelling.

Zing!

