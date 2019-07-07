Look: Yasiel Puig shows off how jacked he is, muscles in Reds sleeveless throwback uniform

The Reds went full throwback on Sunday — during their game against the Indians — in the spirit of Fourth of July weekend, by rocking sleeveless throwback uniforms.

And all fans could talk about is how jacked the players look, with their arms on full display before, during and after the game.

Many forget how muscular baseball players are, as their uniforms really mask their entire body, but they were reminded of it on Sunday. Check out a few of the photos snapped from the game on Sunday.

And, most importantly — enter Yasiel Puig.

You're still celebrating the USWNT, and you should be. But please spend two seconds directing your focus to the fact that the Reds are currently playing baseball without sleeves. pic.twitter.com/p6NbzaMO4q — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 7, 2019

It’s clear Puig has managed to find time to work out this season, despite all the games he’s played in.