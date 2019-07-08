Kawhi Leonard, Paul George banned from LA coffee shop

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard recently announced his free agency decision, and a few of the local businesses in Los Angeles aren’t taking it well.

Similar to the Knicks, the Lakers have always been the big show in town, with the Clippers (like the Nets) taking a back seat, struggling to compete for fans. So when Leonard announced he was picking the Clippers over the Lakers, it caused a bit of an uproar in the LA area.

Alfred Coffee, located in LA, took to Instagram on Monday, and announced it would not be serving Kawhi Leonard, Paul George or other Clippers players. Here’s the message that was posted on their Instagram story.

Not only that, Zanzibar — a strip club in Toronto — is no longer offering free lap dances for life to Kawhi.

No more lap dances for Kawhi @ Zanzibar. 👋🏽🏀 @Raptors pic.twitter.com/W9rCi9jfjU — Jen Foden (@jdfoden) July 8, 2019

It’s tough being king.