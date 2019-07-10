US Women's National Team named best team at the 2019 ESPY Awards

It was an amazing day for the United States women’s soccer team. First they got a parade in New York City. Then they flew to Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPY Awards where the team was the star attraction.

The team was recognized as the best team of 2019, just three days after winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup from France. Among the American women who spoke on stage were co-captains Carli Lloyd of Delran, NJ and Megan Rapinoe of Redding, CA.

It was the third time the United States won the ESPY Award for outstanding team. They previously won in 2000 and 2015. The only other women’s team to win an ESPY Award was the University of Connecticut Huskies basketball team in 1996.

At the 2015 Women’s World Cup, the United States dominated the field. They won their opening game by a score of 13-0 over Thailand. That was followed by a 3-0 win over Chile, a 2-0 win over Sweden, a 2-1 round of 16 win over Spain, a 2-1 quarterfinal win over France, a 2-1 semifinal win over England and a 2-0 final win over Netherlands. In all, the American women outscored their opponents 26-3 in seven games.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan of San Dimas, CA was named the ESPY Female Athlete of the Year. In the seven games at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, Morgan scored six goals including five in the United States’ 13-0 triumph over Thailand. She was tied for the tournament lead with Rapinoe and England’s Ellen White.

Among the other 2019 ESPY winners included Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants (best breakthrough athlete), Zion Williamson (best college player), Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (record breaking performance), the St. Louis Blues (best comeback), gymnast Katelyn Ohashi (best play), Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (best make athlete), Jim Calhoun (best coach), and Bill Russell (Arthur Ashe Award for courage). Meanwhile, amputee Kristie Ennis won the Pat Tillman Award for service and Rob Mendez, a football coach without any arms or legs, won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.