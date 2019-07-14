NBA

Details from infamous Chris Paul, James Harden spat are finally revealed

By July 14, 2019

One particular heated argument between James Harden and Chris Paul appeared to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and we know have a better idea of exactly what was said.

The two were seen getting into it on the court near the end of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, which TV cameras picked up. Words were exchanged, and it was clear that neither was happy with the other.

And now, according to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, we know what was allegedly said.

“Chris barked at James, and James turned to him — this was described to me by a player who was on the court — and he said, ‘With you it’s always f—ing something,’” Windhorst stated.

Well, he’s not wrong. Drama just seems to follow CP3 wherever he ends up.

 

