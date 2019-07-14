[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry, Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers at Edgewood Tahoe American Century Championship - Round 2 Back 9

STATELINE, NV — Here are some visuals of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry golfing at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, the back nine holes of the second round on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Curry finished with another eagle on the 18th hole, his second in consecutive days, which gave him 6 points to complete the round with another 15 points, 30 total. He trailed his dad Dell Curry by just three points heading into the final round on Saturday, and the tournament organizers paired the two together along with all-time three-point great Ray Allen.

Stephen’s golf partners today were Justin Timberlake once again and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ girlfriend Danica Patrick was also on hand.

There was a bevy of memorable moments on this day: a reunion with Dell as we all waited on 14 for the group ahead to move on, the little girl in the Warriors Jersey he made happy, the putt with Timberlake’s support from the grandstand, the buckets by “JT”, the football pass with Rodgers, the alley-oop on the mini-hoop, Davidson University fan selfie and the fan giving him a can of beer — did we miss anything?!?!

Here’s a recap of the behind-the-scenes videos [9:16 format optimized for smartphones] from the day:

[SCROLL DOWN FOR THE PHOTO GALLERY!]

Our Instagram post for that epic day:

