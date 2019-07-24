Watch: Bronny James nearly breaks the Internet with sensational dunk

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, may be only 14 years of age, but he’s already getting his highlights circulated on social media as if he were already a superstar.

It sure helps that his father is one of the greatest NBA’ers to ever play the game, which has placed the spotlight on Bronny, but his skill set is quite impressive. He is cut from the same cloth as LeBron, after all, and he appears to possess the same explosiveness that makes his father so dominant.

Bronny showed that during a recent game, when he nearly brought the whole gym on its feet. He drove the lane and was challenged at the rim, but he nearly posterized his counterpart with a massive dunk anyway.

OMG 🤯💀BRONNY ALMOST JUST SHUT THIS GYM DOWN‼️ pic.twitter.com/zudwUDCMDy — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 24, 2019

Just imagine if he would’ve successfully thrown down that dunk.