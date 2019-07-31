Watch: Yasiel Puig's former teammate Jesse Winker learns of trade from fan in stands

MLB is a business, first and foremost, and that’s sometimes tough for players to wrap their heads around.

“For the love of the game” sounds great on paper, but the harsh reality is that owners are out to make money, with some putting a stronger emphasis on winning than others.

A perfect example is what took place during Tuesday night’s Reds-Pirates game. Yasiel Puig was actually traded during the game, which he was actively playing in.

Not only that, his teammate at the time, outfielder Jesse Winker, actually had no idea about the trade, and was informed about it via a fan in the stands during the game.

Wow.