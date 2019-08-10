Bryce Harper has perfect response to heckling Giants fan (Video)

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is no stranger to hostile treatment from visiting fans, as he’s been the clubhouse leader on both teams he’s been on, with some bravado on the side as well.

Harper hasn’t been the consistent hitter the Phillies had hoped he’d be so far since signing his long-term, massive deal, but he still has plenty of time to give them the return they were looking for on their investment.

He did deliver a moonshot into McCovey Cove during Saturday’s game, after a heckling Giants fan was heard calling him “overrated.” Here’s how Harper responded.

That’ll shut the guy up.