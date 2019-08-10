MLB

Bryce Harper has perfect response to heckling Giants fan (Video)

Bryce Harper has perfect response to heckling Giants fan (Video)

MLB

Bryce Harper has perfect response to heckling Giants fan (Video)

By August 10, 2019

By: |

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is no stranger to hostile treatment from visiting fans, as he’s been the clubhouse leader on both teams he’s been on, with some bravado on the side as well.

Harper hasn’t been the consistent hitter the Phillies had hoped he’d be so far since signing his long-term, massive deal, but he still has plenty of time to give them the return they were looking for on their investment.

He did deliver a moonshot into McCovey Cove during Saturday’s game, after a heckling Giants fan was heard calling him “overrated.” Here’s how Harper responded.

That’ll shut the guy up.

MLB, Phillies

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home