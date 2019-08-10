Carlos Correa hits longest home run in Camden Yards history (Video)

There’s so much history at Camden Yards, which is why it’s one of MLB’s best ballparks, and Astros slugger etched his name in the record books there during Saturday’s game.
Correa came to the plate in the third inning, with his team already coasting, enjoying a 8-1 lead. Starter Aaron Brooks remained in the game to face Correa, and that proved to be a bad idea.
The Astros star saw a fastball up in the zone, and he absolutely demolished the pitch. The ball traveled 474 feet, and it was the longest that Statcast has ever tracked at Camden Yards.
What a moonshot.
Comments