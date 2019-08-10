Carlos Correa hits longest home run in Camden Yards history (Video)

There’s so much history at Camden Yards, which is why it’s one of MLB’s best ballparks, and Astros slugger etched his name in the record books there during Saturday’s game.

Correa came to the plate in the third inning, with his team already coasting, enjoying a 8-1 lead. Starter Aaron Brooks remained in the game to face Correa, and that proved to be a bad idea.

The Astros star saw a fastball up in the zone, and he absolutely demolished the pitch. The ball traveled 474 feet, and it was the longest that Statcast has ever tracked at Camden Yards.

Carlos Correa went 4️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ That's the longest HR in Camden Yards history 😳 (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/mYReTzImj5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2019

At 474 feet, Carlos Correa's long ball in the third inning is the longest hit home run at Camden Yards since Statcast starting tracking in '15. The previous high was 465, set by Manny Machado in '17. https://t.co/30Ov9KWMPR — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 11, 2019

What a moonshot.