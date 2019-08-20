Football Foresight: Liverpool’s city plans for the future

Home to two of the most prestigious football teams in the UK, with a palpable rivalry that continues to burn brightly, Liverpool is a fantastic city to be in if you’re a football fan. Here’s a closer look at the Merseyside powerhouses Liverpool and Everton going into 2020 and beyond, with regard to both their forecasted prowess in the Premier League, and their respective teams development with the affect that has on the surrounding city.

Liverpool and Everton: The season ahead

Liverpool had their most successful Premier League season of all-time last year, and came within an inch of the title for the very first time. Not only that, but star strikers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane shared the golden boot for the most goals scored (Along with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), and £75 million transfer star Virgil van Dijk had an unstoppable season, being awarded the player of the season.

And yet, despite these accolades, being crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time in Madrid, and even more recently winning the Super Cup against Chelsea in a gruelling penalty shootout, the cards seem stacked against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side to go again in the Premier League.

In their ‘Script of the Season’ marketing event in which they tried to predict the outcome of the coming months of football in a tongue-in-cheek manner, BT Sport predicted Liverpool to again come in a respectable second place, but this time falling short even further points wise, on 88 points as opposed to last season’s 97. Everton are predicted to improve marginally on last season, climbing to 7th place from 8th last season.

So far, the script of the season’s week-by-week breakdown hasn’t been too off the mark in its prediction of the game results, perhaps instilling to much faith in Liverpool’s keeper Alisson, who is out for the first leg of the season with injury. In week one, the script predicted Liverpool to win 4-0 against Norwich, which turned out to be 4-1, and in week two it was off by a goal again, predicting 2-0 Liverpool against Southampton when in reality it was 2-1. Only time will tell whether this controversial algorithm turns out to be correct.

Everton and Liverpool are set to clash with each other for the first Merseyside derby of the season in December, which is fairly far away in terms of fixtures. By that point, we should have a clear understanding of where the season is going, and which players are living up to expectations.

Liverpool’s growing city power

Home to two of the biggest football teams in the country (and even the world, for that matter), Liverpool is a northern city that is quickly garnering attention from investors and professionals as its continued regeneration sees it flourish into something great.

The Baltic Triangle area, for example, has been revived from an area of abandoned warehouses and factories, into an area referred to by many as one of the coolest places to live. It’s thriving tech hub is attracting young professionals and those graduating from its many prestigious universities, and it is forging a major pillar of the city’s economy going forward. RW Invest are one of the many property investment companies at the forefront of developments in the city, providing apartments properties in this area.

Liverpool F.C. are healthily contributing to the city’s economy with their record-breaking performance. City mayor Joe Anderson said to the Liverpool Echo that their Champions League victory was worth over £150 million in tourism to the area’s economy. Plus, with regeneration in swing around the Anfield stadium area, more jobs and opportunities are being generated by the club that perhaps thought at-a-glance.

Everton have recently revealed CG footage and plans for their new stadium, which will grace Liverpool’s waterfront with its Bramley-Moore dock location. Taking inspiration from the city’s maritime history and planning to increase the seating capacity to around 52,000, the stadium will provide a surefire boost to the city’s economy, attracting in tourists, investors and new residents to the welcoming city.