Josh Hart takes shots at Lakers for handling of Pelicans trade

Some of the former Lakers players dealt in the Anthony Davis trade are finally speaking out on what the experience was like, and the reaction toward the Lakers organization hasn’t been exactly positive.
Lonzo Ball, during an interview with Real 92.3 LA, said he found out he got traded on social media, and the former No. 2 overall pick added that he took it personally:
Josh Hart also found out he got traded on social media, and he recently tweeted that he wished the organization had given him some sort of heads-up:
When the two got together to do Hart’s podcast, Hart couldn’t resist taking one more shot at the organization, comparing Ball’s depressing description of a recent trip to Lithuania to his time in LA:
Clearly, Hart hasn’t gotten over the Lakers’ decision to trade him, and it will be interesting to see if that provides him with any extra motivation when the Pelicans play the Lakers this season.
