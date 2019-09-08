Sixers F Mike Scott drops Eagles fan with vicious punch (Video)

Mike Scott may play for the Sixers, but he sure wasn’t feeling the brotherly love before Sunday’s Redskins-Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field kicked off.

Scott grew up in Chesapeake, Va., so he’s been a lifelong Redskins fan. And given that he lives in Philly, he decided to hit up Sunday’s divisional showdown.

It appeared that he didn’t get along with a few of the Eagles fans tailgating before the game, as he was seen getting into it with them, then throwing a few punches as well. Scott actually dropped one particular fan, who was seen hitting the deck.

Mike Scott dropping Eagles fans further cementing his status as the coolest Sixers player by a mile. pic.twitter.com/xPVmBjZlIl — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) September 8, 2019

Yeesh.