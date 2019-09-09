Look: James Harden, Rockets players endure boxing workout to prepare for season

The Houston Rockets are making sure they do whatever it takes to get in shape for the upcoming season, it seems.

James Harden, who has never really struggled with conditioning, but has carried a few extra pounds in the past, is apparently making sure he and his teammates are as fit as possible for the Rockets’ 2019-20 campaign.

Harden joined Danuel House, Gary Clark, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier and Chris Clemons for an intense boxing workout. There’s even video of Harden sparring, and it’s clear we don’t want to throw hands with him.

Deu pra ver Harden, Clark, Frazier, House, Hartenstein, McLemore, Clemons e Bennett. #Rockets 🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/AwBLErwCu9 — Clutch City Brasil (@ClutchCityBR) September 7, 2019

The trainer didn’t want that smoke.