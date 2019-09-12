Pistons reportedly favorites to sign Joe Johnson

Don’t close the book on Joe Johnson’s NBA career just yet.

After working out for multiple teams in an effort to get back into the league, it appears Iso Joe may have found a suitor in the Pistons.

Frank Isola of The Athletic revealed on SiriusXM NBA radio Wednesday that Detroit is the “favorite” to land Johnson.

From @TheFrankIsola on @SiriusXMNBA: "From what I'm hearing, Detroit is the favorite to land Joe Johnson."#Pistons — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) September 10, 2019

Johnson, 38, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, but he balled out as a member of the Triplets in the BIG3, leading them to a championship and winning league MVP.

He does it again! Only fitting that MVP Joe Johnson (@TheJoeJohnson7) sinks a GAME WINNER to win the #BIG3Championship 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/UmQhPAT2Zc — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 1, 2019

Johnson’s days as a go-to scorer in the NBA may be long gone, but it’s possible he’ll be able to stick as an option off the bench.