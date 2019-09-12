Pistons reportedly favorites to sign Joe Johnson

Don’t close the book on Joe Johnson’s NBA career just yet.
After working out for multiple teams in an effort to get back into the league, it appears Iso Joe may have found a suitor in the Pistons.
Frank Isola of The Athletic revealed on SiriusXM NBA radio Wednesday that Detroit is the “favorite” to land Johnson.
Johnson, 38, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, but he balled out as a member of the Triplets in the BIG3, leading them to a championship and winning league MVP.
Johnson’s days as a go-to scorer in the NBA may be long gone, but it’s possible he’ll be able to stick as an option off the bench.
Comments