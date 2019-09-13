Look: 112-year-old diehard White Sox fan finally attends first game

Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and it’s all about tradition.
White Sox fans at Comerica Park witnessed that on Thursday, when a man who has supported the team for over a decade attended his first-ever game.
112-year-old CP Crawford crossed a major item off his bucket list, as he was at Guaranteed Rate Field for Thursday’s game against the Royals.
Not only that, White Sox legend Harold Baines presented Crawford with a “112 Crawford” jersey before the game, in a pretty awesome display on the field.
Props to Crawford for his decades of support, and also to the Sox for pulling this off.
