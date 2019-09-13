Look: 112-year-old diehard White Sox fan finally attends first game

Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and it’s all about tradition.

White Sox fans at Comerica Park witnessed that on Thursday, when a man who has supported the team for over a decade attended his first-ever game.

112-year-old CP Crawford crossed a major item off his bucket list, as he was at Guaranteed Rate Field for Thursday’s game against the Royals.

There was no mistaking 112-year-old CP Crawford's delight when he was honored by the White Sox. In all his years, today's was the first game he ever attended. https://t.co/LYgK1eB6xX — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) September 12, 2019

Not only that, White Sox legend Harold Baines presented Crawford with a “112 Crawford” jersey before the game, in a pretty awesome display on the field.

Oldest living Sox fan, 112-year-old CP Crawford. Harold Baines asked CP his secret to a long life. “Minding your own business,” he replied. pic.twitter.com/pjHdoQ01v2 — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) September 12, 2019

Props to Crawford for his decades of support, and also to the Sox for pulling this off.