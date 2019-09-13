Look: 112-year-old diehard White Sox fan finally attends first game

MLB

Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and it’s all about tradition.

White Sox fans at Comerica Park witnessed that on Thursday, when a man who has supported the team for over a decade attended his first-ever game.

112-year-old CP Crawford crossed a major item off his bucket list, as he was at Guaranteed Rate Field for Thursday’s game against the Royals.

Not only that, White Sox legend Harold Baines presented Crawford with a “112 Crawford” jersey before the game, in a pretty awesome display on the field.

Props to Crawford for his decades of support, and also to the Sox for pulling this off.

