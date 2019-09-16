LaMelo Ball shines, throws sick no-look pass in Hawks preseason game (Video)

LaMelo Ball may no longer play for the Los Angeles Ballers, as he’s now in the National Basketball League, suiting up for the Illawarra Hawks.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s no longer making the highlight reel.

Ball flashed in the Hawks’ preseason game against South East Melbourne Phoenix, running the break and making a sick no-look pass for an easy bucket on one particular play, as you can see below.

LaMelo Ball turning defense into offense with a beautiful no-look pass pic.twitter.com/nSQ9xKia3D — Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) September 15, 2019

He also got it done on the defensive end as well, then made a near-full-court pass, showing off his vision.

LaMelo Ball has a lot of the same defensive instincts as Lonzo. Also really good at the same type of hit-ahead/transition passes pic.twitter.com/LeWcoGwGFl — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) September 15, 2019

It appears LaMelo is learning how to be less selfish with the ball in his hands, which projects well for his future.