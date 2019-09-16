Watch: Donald Trump presents Mariano Rivera with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Yankees legendary closer Mariano Rivera is believed by many to be the GOAT, as his cutter revolutionized the game — shattering bats and striking guys out at a ridiculous clip.

And on Monday, he was recognized for it, receiving one of the top honors anyone can get. Rivera was at the White House with President Donald Trump and others, where he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“He may be the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball,” Trump said.

The POTUS continued:

“He is the most dominant relief pitcher in the history of baseball, and more than that, he has lived the American dream, and shines as an example of American greatness for all to see.”

Today, President @realDonaldTrump presented the Presidential Medal Of Freedom to Mariano Rivera.⬇️ “He is the most dominant relief pitcher in the history of baseball & more than that he has lived the American dream & shines as an example of American greatness for all to see.” pic.twitter.com/JvL9xjMRaj — GOP (@GOP) September 16, 2019

You can check out the entire sequence of events here.

LIVE: @MarianoRivera receives the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/0Le8oGwD2o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2019

It’s great to see the GOAT honored for his achievements both on and off the field. Not only was he a great pitcher, but he’s also a great person.