'Strong sentiment' among NFL GMs that Chiefs land Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville to play for a winning team, and the Chiefs have a big need at cornerback. Seems like a perfect match, and executives around the league seem to agree.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, many NFL General Managers believe that the Chiefs will emerge as frontrunners to trade for Ramsey.

There is a strong sentiment among many NFL GMs that the Chiefs will emerge as a primary suitor for Jalen Ramsey. They are all-in to win now. Have embraced difficult players. Have a big need at corner. Could their secondary hold up vs New England in January? What about w/Ramsey? — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 17, 2019

Ramsey’s request for a trade comes after he and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone got into a heated argument during the team’s 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the cornerback could be dealt as early as this week.

As for what it might take to get Ramsey, Schefter has reported that Jacksonville’s asking price is at least one first-round pick.

With the Chiefs built to compete for a championship this season, a first-round pick might be easy to part with if it means adding one of the best corners in the game to a secondary that desperately needs help.