Watch: Aaron Judge drills Rays' 2008 AL East champions banner with home run moonshot in batting practice

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushed a ball so far that it reached one of Tropicana Field’s most prized possessions during batting practice on Wednesday.

Judge was busy getting some extra swings in before the team’s game against the Rays, but unfortunately for the Trop, his range knows no boundaries. He began mashing balls during batting practice, and he hit one so far that it actually drilled the Rays’ 2008 AL East division title banner, as you can see in the video clip below.

Aaron Judge actually hit the 2008 Championship banner during batting practice. 😳 (🎥: @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/WmqGFKBLSY — theScore (@theScore) September 26, 2019

That might be one of the better unintentional troll jobs of Judge’s young career thus far.