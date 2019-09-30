James Harden finally shows off new one-footed shot in game (Video)

There’s been a lot of talk about Rockets superstar James Harden, and how he’s been working hard during the offseason on another seemingly-unguardable shot.

Harden has already perfected the stepback three-point jumper, a shot used by many before him, but he tweaked it in a way that not only draws more fouls, but also buys him some space. He’s been known to lull opponents to sleep with his rhythm dribble, only to pull up suddenly, out of nowhere — often getting fairly open looks as a result.

And now, we present: The one-footed, side-step three-pointer, which we attempted during the team’s first preseason game against the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks at the Toyota Center.

He missed the shot, for the record, but expect to see more of that in the future.