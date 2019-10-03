Sam Darnold feels good enough to play on Sunday, but doesn't want to die

Sam Darnold feels good enough to play against the Eagles on Sunday, but the Jets quarterback doesn’t want to risk his life to do so.

Darnold wad diagnosed with mononucleosis about two weeks ago, which forced him to miss the team’s Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots.

As for playing against Philadelphia, Darnold is awaiting test results of his spleen to come back to determine if it has been enlarged due to the illness, something that could potentially put him in danger on the football field.

"I wanna make sure that I'm safe out there, and that I'm not gonna die" –Sam Darnold on returning from mono

Jets coach Adam Gase said Darnold “looked good” in Thursday’s practice and “everything looked normal.” That said, it will all come down to the test results, which should come back Friday.

Even though the Jets may be winless to start the season, the health of their franchise quarterback is extremely important, and there’s no shame in Darnold sitting another week if his life is in danger.