Watch: Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick square off in three-point shooting contest

Lonzo Ball wasted no time in showing off his brand-new, revamped shooting form this week.

He and new teammate JJ Redick — a known three-point shooting specialist — battled it out in a perimeter shooting contest. The two Pelicans teammates went toe-to-toe, seeing who could make more three-pointers, and it was pretty fun to watch.

For comparison, Ball shot only 32.9 percent from three-point range last year, while Redick was at 39.7 percent, but you’d never know from the video, as Lonzo held his own.

Always competing 💪 JJ and Lonzo had themselves a little three-point contest after practice #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/W6Jb9IQKKH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 3, 2019

That new shooting form for Ball looks much more polished.