Pistons owner Tom Gores attempts to silence Andre Drummond trade rumors by prioritizing re-signing him

The Andre Drummond trade rumors have been flying since January, back before last season’s trade deadline, as he’ll become a free agent next summer, and is one of the most dominant big men in the game.

Drummond is a bit more old-school in his approach and skill set, but he can control the lane as a rim protector, and there’s no doubt that he can take over games.

Still, the Pistons aren’t a team known for paying players, and Drummond will likely command a massive contract, which is why it’s been rumored that the team will trade him before his current deal expires. Still, team owner Tom Gores doesn’t appear to want to move Drummond, as he said re-signing his center is a “top priority.”

It’s a top priority to Tom Gores to make sure Andre Drummond remains a Piston after this season. pic.twitter.com/Gm5KwATLsa — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) October 7, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Drummond feels the same, about wanting to stay in Detroit, rather than playing for a contender.