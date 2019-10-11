Juan Soto taunts Miles Mikolas with crotch grab (Video)

Nationals young slugger Juan Soto may not be even old enough to drink alcohol, but he plays like a veteran on the diamond.

Soto is only 20 years of age, but he plays with a ton of poise and confidence on the field. Not only that, he’s also clutch, as he’s delivered in some huge spots — like the game-winning base hit in the Wild Card game, and the game-tying home run in the pivotal winner-take-all NLDS contest in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

He also has been known to get in his opponent’s heads, which isn’t something we normally see from a young player. Soto taunted Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night, taking a pitch inside, then turning to the Cardinals pitcher and grabbing his crotch.

The patented Juan Soto take. pic.twitter.com/MBqXP4morf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 12, 2019

Mikolas later did it right back at him.

Gotta love baseball.