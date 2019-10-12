Game day crib notes, Eagles at Minny

Eagles

Someone’s walking out of this one feeling good at 4-2….EYE am betting it’s the Eagles with a 24-21 heart-stopping win that comes down to the last play.

Everyone I’ve followed as “experts” seems to feel the Birds and Vikes are incredibly evenly matched. It would seem the home field advantage would be the difference. But the Eagles have shown so far it doesn’t matter where they play, what matters is staying close enough with a balanced effort from all three phases—and being in position to have something good happen.

“It’s a great opponent. It’s going to be hostile. The crowd is in their favor. We have to handle the crowd noise much like we did in the Atlanta game this season,” said coach Doug Pederson.

Something good starts with:

Containing Dalvin Cook. A no-brainer, really, since Cook is the NFL’s second-leading ground gainer behind Carolina’s Christian McCafferty. Cook will try to become the first opposing back to break 100 yards against the Eagles in the past eight games. “We have to get him on the ground,” said Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas, “because he makes a guy miss and he’ll be off to the races.”

