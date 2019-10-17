Hawks

42-year-old ageless wonder Vince Carter wants to play in all 82 regular-season games

The new trend in the NBA favors load management, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all the league’s players are on board with it.

And certainly not the more old-school, gritty players that have been in the league since the past era of playing styles.

Hawks 42-year-old forward Vince Carter certainly falls into that category, as he’s never been one to shy away from contact or change the way he plays — treating fans to endless highlight-reel dunks over the years.

As for load management — feh — Carter is too old-school for that. Not only that, he actually plans to play in all 82 regular-season games in what will be his final season in the league, barring injury.

“I want to make sure I am available for every game,” Carter said, via ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “Obviously, it is Coach’s decision, but I want to keep my body right so I can do that.”

Carter’s motivation and work ethic are to be commended, as his passion for the game is as strong as it’s ever been, which is pretty great.

