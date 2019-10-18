Gameday 8: Penguins vs. Stars

Penguins vs. Stars

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT, FS-SW, ESPN+

Trucktober rolls on and the Penguins look to make it five wins in a row, hosting the struggling Dallas Stars Friday night in Pittsburgh as they continue a 3-game home stand.

The Penguins impressed in a 3-2 victory against the league’s last (then-)undefeated team in the Colorado Avalanche. Brandon Tanev’s first goal as a Penguin was probably worth at least 6 years and $21 MegaDollars.

It’s the front-end of a back-to-back for the Penguins, who continue to dazzle in spite of injuries. Although Juuso Riikola as a winger might be a short-lived experiment, the configurations and lineup will likely remain about the same, with Jarry getting the nod tonight so that Murray vs. Fleury can happen in prime-time in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Kahun – Lafferty – Hornqvist

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

A. Johnson – Blandisi – Riikola

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

J. Johnson – Marino

Jarry

Dallas comes into Pittsburgh at 1-6-1. The only team worse than them right now are the 1-6-0 Wild. They’ve been outscored 26-15 by their opponents, maybe because Ben Bishop stinks, or maybe because bringing in the corpses of Corey Perry or Joe Pavelski is unadvisable.

That top line sounds pretty scary, but this team just can’t get anything going. Their leading scorer is some guy named Roope Hintz, who you may remember as one of those little dickheads from Durmstrang in The Goblet of Fire.

John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen are fun to watch on the back end.

Benn – Seguin – Radulov

Janmark – Hintz – Perry

Dickinson – Faksa – Pavelski

Cogliano – Gardner – Gurianov

Lindell – Klingberg

Sekera – Heiskanen

Oleksiak – Fedun

Bishop

Burn out the Stars.

Keep Trucktober Rollin’.

Go Pens.