Stephen Curry heaps praise on D'Angelo Russell

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry may not be suiting up alongside fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson, at least not in the first half of the team’s 2019-20 campaign, but the team did acquire a big-name player to pair him with over the summer.
Golden State worked out a trade to acquire D’Angelo Russell back in July, as Thompson is currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the NBA Finals.
And Curry has already been complimentary of Russell’s game, even in the limited time the two have had working out together.
“He plays at his own pace and is willing to learn,” Curry said of Russell, via USA Today Sports. “He’s hungry to make that next step in his career.”
