Watch: Raptors hang championship banner at Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA title back in June, and the city really never stopped celebrating the historic win.

It was, after all, the first time Canada won a championship in a major sports league (aside from Major League Soccer, which isn’t really considered “major”). And even though the Raptors beat an undermanned Warriors team, without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson (at the finish), it was still a major achievement.

The Raptors followed NBA tradition and hosted the first game of the 2019-20 NBA season on Tuesday night, using the primetime game to hoist the championship banner from the rafters, as you can see in the video clip shown below.

Raptors hang their first banner 💯 pic.twitter.com/tAoNimc1ku — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2019

Awesome moment.