Pelicans Drop Season Opener To Defending Champ Raptors 130-122 in OT (Podcast)

Pelicans Drop Season Opener To Defending Champ Raptors 130-122 in OT (Podcast)

Pelicans Drop Season Opener To Defending Champ Raptors 130-122 in OT (Podcast)

October 23, 2019

By: |

Big Q covers the Pels loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors 130-122 in OT & more in this live stream addition of the Pelican Postgame Report.

