Pelicans Drop Season Opener To Defending Champ Raptors 130-122 in OT (Podcast)
By: Gee Balance |
October 23, 2019
Big Q covers the Pels loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors 130-122 in OT & more in this live stream addition of the Pelican Postgame Report.
