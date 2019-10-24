James Harden, Russell Westbrook already get into heated argument in first game of season (Video)

All eyes were on superstars Russell Westbrook and James Harden in their first regular-season game of the season since reuniting on the Rockets, and it didn’t take them long to deliver an entertaining moment for fans to watch.

But it wasn’t of the highlight variety — instead, it was a heated disagreement between the two.

Harden and Russ weren’t on the same page about something in the first half of the game, and so they exchanged some words at the end of a play.

Watching Harden and Russ this season is going to be fun 😂🗣️ pic.twitter.com/0Rt694YqUS — FanSided (@FanSided) October 25, 2019

We can expect plenty more of that this season — just too many egos clashing.