Malcolm Jenkins blasts Orlando Scandrick over recent criticism

Orlando Scandrick didn’t last long with the Eagles, but the cornerback made sure to have some scathing words about the team’s defense on his way out.

Scandrick made headlines when he appeared on Fox Sports 1′s “Undisputed” earlier in the week, and had the following to say — a lot of it directed at Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins.

“I think there are some selfish players in that defense. Rasul (Douglas) took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages (against the Vikings) on others’ selfish play … We don’t have to say names but we know who they are … I think that when you wear a ‘C’ on your jersey (Jenkins is a captain), it’s your job to bring guys along. You need to take the hard job … You need to bring guys together. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Well, it didn’t take Jenkins long to fire back, and he did — with authority, in speaking to reporters on Friday.

“Look, I don’t really give two s—ts about people who ain’t here,” he said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ Advanced Media. “A lot of it was… you ask anybody in the locker room who I am as a player, who I am to this team. I think one of the things he said was I didn’t take accountability for certain plays, anybody who looks at any of my comments, I immediately take credit for all the mistakes I make. So you know, for us to move on as a team, we can’t have motherf—ers like that in the room. And so, for us, I think we’re just excited we had a good week of practice. We feel good about the guys we got in the locker room and what we’re trying to move forward with… everybody taking their role serious. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Jenkins sure didn’t hold back in delivering that rant.