Mitchell Trubisky's awful unforced turnover dooms Bears in loss (Video)

The Bears dropped to 3-4 after a brutal loss to the Chargers on Sunday, and it was clear that the poor play from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was why that happened.

Chicago dominated Los Angeles on the ground, outrushing them, 162-36. The Bears racked up 26 first downs, while the Chargers could only muster 11 — with just 231 yards to boot.

That’s the recipe for a dominant win, especially at home, but the Bears did not. Why? Because of Trubisky’s turnovers. The Bears enjoyed a fourth quarter lead, but a pivotal interception by Trubisky gave the Chargers the ball deep in Bears territory. A missed field goal bailed Trubisky out, but he then came back onto the field, and literally had the ball just fall out of his hands for an awful.

That turnover led to the Chargers’ game-winning touchdown, and it may have ended the Bears’ playoff hopes.