Redskins listening to trade offers for Trent Williams

After initially refusing to part with Trent Williams, the Redskins are now open to trading the disgruntled left tackle.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday of Washington’s sudden willingness to listen to trade offers for Williams.

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they’ll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

It seems the arrival of the trade deadline has at least peaked Washington’s interest in dealing Williams. One team widely considered to be in play for the seven-time Pro Bowler is Cleveland. Just a couple of weeks ago, Browns general manager John Dorsey admitted publicly that he talked to Washington about a trade, but the two sides were not able to make something happen.

With other losing teams making trades to stock up on draft picks, it will be interesting to see if the Redskins finally pull the trigger for the sake of the rebuild. Williams is one of the better players at his position when healthy, and he should be able to fetch Washington some much-needed assets.