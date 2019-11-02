Kyrie Irving addresses talk of dissension with Nets

Kyrie Irving has changed teams a number of times over the past few years, and his attitude hasn’t always resulted in him getting along well with his teammates and coaches.

It appears he’s already off to a bit of a shaky start in Brooklyn, even though he’s indicated he’s always wanted to return home and play in New York City. However, there’s already been talk about his “mood swings” rubbing those in the Nets organization the wrong way.

The New York media has already been hounding Irving, and it didn’t take them long to ask about the rumored issues with his attitude, and how they may be impacting the team.

“I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public,” Irving said, via Malika Andrews of ESPN. “I am not here to dispel any perception, I am here to be myself.”

He continued:

“Who cares what ESPN or anyone says?” Irving said. “I love myself. I love my family. I love my friends. I love playing basketball.”

It sure doesn’t sound like this issue is going away anytime soon, so it will be an interesting storyline to follow going forward.