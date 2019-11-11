Mark Jackson among candidates in potential Knicks' coaching search

With news coming out on Monday of the Knicks laying the groundwork to fire coach David Fizdale after a poor start to the season, we’re learning of the potential candidates that could soon take over in New York, and one of them is a familiar face to Knicks fans.
Mark Jackson, the former point guard and coach, who had multiple stints in New York during his playing days, is apparently a name to watch if the Knicks move on from Fizdale, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.
On top of a long playing career, Jackson also coached the Golden State Warriors for three seasons in which he went 121-109 before getting replaced by Steve Kerr. Jackson’s name has come up frequently in recent coaching searches, and the Knicks do seem like a fit for him.
We’ll see if he leaves the splendors of being a TV analyst to get back into coaching.
