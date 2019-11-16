Local sandwich shop offers Maurkice Pouncey job as bouncer during suspension

If Maurkice Pouncey doesn’t win his appeal against the three-game suspension he got from the NFL, there’s a local business willing to offer him a job until he can come back.

On Friday, the NFL handed out punishments for the melee that occurred in the closing seconds of Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns, and Pouncey was among the players to get hit with a suspension and a fine.

Primanti Bros., a Pittsburgh-based restaurant known for its legendary sandwiches, commended the Steelers center for protecting his quarterback during the brawl, and offered him a job as a bouncer. Pouncey had a hilarious response to the offer.

What’s the pay looking like ?💰 Missing a few checks next couple weeks 😂🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/TTmpsJaSx8 — Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) November 15, 2019

That isn’t the only offer Pouncey has gotten to help pay for his fines, either. Steelers fans have also started a GoFundMe for Pouncey.