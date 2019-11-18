Dave Chappelle hits up Lakers practice, works out with LeBron James and Dwight Howard

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Famed comedian Dave Chappelle is in Los Angeles fairly often, so he took some time out of his busy schedule to hang out with the hottest team in the NBA.
Chappelle was seen at the Lakers practice facility, where he mixed it up with LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook and others.
He put up some stepback jumpers while hanging out ont he court with Cook.
Here are some of the best photos from the meetup.
It looked like both sides had a lot of fun.
