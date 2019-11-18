NBA

Dave Chappelle hits up Lakers practice, works out with LeBron James and Dwight Howard

Dave Chappelle hits up Lakers practice, works out with LeBron James and Dwight Howard

NBA

Dave Chappelle hits up Lakers practice, works out with LeBron James and Dwight Howard

By November 18, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Famed comedian Dave Chappelle is in Los Angeles fairly often, so he took some time out of his busy schedule to hang out with the hottest team in the NBA.

Chappelle was seen at the Lakers practice facility, where he mixed it up with LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook and others.

He put up some stepback jumpers while hanging out ont he court with Cook.

Here are some of the best photos from the meetup.

It looked like both sides had a lot of fun.

NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Chargers 3hr ago

Last Thursday was sadly such a microcosm of the Chargers’ season.  Yes, the offensive line was once again in shambles as a pass rush that (…)

More NBA
Home