Dave Chappelle hits up Lakers practice, works out with LeBron James and Dwight Howard

Famed comedian Dave Chappelle is in Los Angeles fairly often, so he took some time out of his busy schedule to hang out with the hottest team in the NBA.

Chappelle was seen at the Lakers practice facility, where he mixed it up with LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook and others.

He put up some stepback jumpers while hanging out ont he court with Cook.

Quinn Cook working with Dave Chappelle on his stepback game. Another day in Laker Land. pic.twitter.com/fy4ZQL7bBv — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 18, 2019

Here are some of the best photos from the meetup.

As part of the Genius Talk Series that Rob Pelinka started, @DaveChappelle was today’s guest to speak to the team 🐐🗣 📸: @Lakers | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/SCEpubLvib — LakeShowWorld (@LakeShowWorld) November 18, 2019

It looked like both sides had a lot of fun.