Rob Gronkowski, James Corden hilariously dance with Laker girls at halftime of game (Video)

Rob Gronkowski may no longer play football — but man, he can still move like the best of them.

Gronk was at Staples Center for Tuesday’s Lakers-Thunder showdown, and, as usual, he found a way to insert himself into the action.

The former NFL’er was courtside for the game, but it was halftime when he really made himself known. It was then when he took the court, along with Tennis star Venus Williams, late-night TV show host James Corden, and busted out his best dance moves with the Lakers girls. Check out these twerking moves.

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Here’s Rob Gronkowski and James Corden dancing with the Laker girls at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cOUbnSCWh2 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 20, 2019

Awesome.