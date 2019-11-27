Jrue Holiday shares expectations for Anthony Davis' return to New Orleans

Anthony Davis is preparing to return to the city he departed over the summer, and it’s safe to say he won’t be receiving a warm welcome back from Pelicans fans.

Davis was the first superstar the Pelicans had ever had on their roster — similar to what Kevin Durant was to the Thunder — and fans were hoping the team would build around him, not trade him away. Fans fell in love with him, and now that he essentially forced his way out, they’re not happy about it.

As such, it’s expected that AD will be booed before, during and after Wednesday’s game, similar to how Knicks fans treated Kristaps Porzingis a few weeks ago. Pelicans leader Jrue Holiday is urging fans to take it easy on his former teammate, though.

“Hopefully they just respect him,” he said, via Mark Medina of USA Today Sports. “Just respect him. He’s done a lot for this city and a lot for this organization. He’s done a lot since he’s been here. So just respect him.”

That’s a tall order for fans, but we’ll see how it all plays out.