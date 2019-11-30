Europa League Updates – Find Out Which Teams Secured The Playoffs

The fifth round of Europa League group stages was played on 28th November and many teams have secured one of two top spots in their respective groups. There were many high-scoring duels and great moves. Clash between Malmo FF and Dynamo Kiev ended 4-3 in favour of hosts, while Braga saved a point against Wolves in six-goals thriller. With the help of the betting experts at bettingtips4you we have taken a look at what is the current situation in the different groups.

Things are super-clear when it comes to Group A. Sevilla maintained 100% win rate with a home win against Qarabag, while APOEL defeated Dudelange. Cypriots and Spaniards are going to the next round. When it comes to the Group B, tickets for playoffs will have to wait – three teams Copenhagen, Malmo and Dinamo Kiev are in a position to be in top 2.

Group C is no different. Basel are on top with 10 points, followed by Getafe and Krasnodar who have collected 9. Swiss representative has the best chance though as they host Trabzon in the last round at home. Turks won’t be motivated to perform well.

The biggest surprise of the night was Sporting Lisbon demolishing PSV Eindhoven at home. The Portuguese side completely outplayed the opposition, easily won the match 4-0 and secured one of top two spots. PSV still have a chance, but they will heavily depend on LASK Linz’s results in the last round. Austrians were successful on their trip to Norway, beating Rosenborg 2-1 and leaving them with zero points. Rosenborg are the only team in this competition which lost every single duel so far.

Moving down to Group E, Celtic have confirmed the first position in the bracket by beating Rennes at home 3-1. Cluj may have lost their game to Lazio in Rome, but they will need only one point in the remaining match against Celtic to advance to the next stage. It turned out that victory against the Italian team in the first round is going to be crucial one for them.

Arsenal’s 2-1 home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt costed Unai Emery his job at the Emirates. The Gunners are still topping the group with nine points and will most likely go through, but results under this French expert were far under the expectations. Frankfurt are 2nd on the standings with nine points, followed by Standard Liege who have seven.

The biggest drama was seen in Group G matches. Feyenoord needed a home win against Glasgow Rangers to increase their chances of reaching the playoffs. It was a match full of action, great football and goals. The final result was 2-2, which left the Dutch side at the bottom of the table with five points and very slim chances for the next round. The Scottish representative is at the top with eight points, but nothing is over yet. Porto FC have pulled a big comeback against the Swiss champions Young Boys and got things very complicated. Both of these teams are now tied at seven points. Rangers are hosting Young Boys in the last round, while Feyenoord is going to Portugal.

The above mentioned clash between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers was not so important in terms of results. Teams were simply battling for the first position in the group. The full time result 3-3 favours the Portuguese side which is 1st with 11 points. Slovan Bratislava and Besiktas have lost chances to compete for top 2 a long time ago.

The last group we would like to mention is Manchester United’s one. Many were surprised to see Solskjear take only youngsters to Kazakhstan where they got defeated by Astana 2-1. United will have to win at least one point in the last round against AZ to keep the first position.