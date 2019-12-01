James Harden has funny reaction to getting benched just short of career-high

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen, and he’s taken over a ton of games during the course of his career.

Harden dropped 60 points in only three quarters of play during Saturday’s game against the Hawks, in a ridiculously efficient 16-of-24 shooting performance.

James Harden through 3 quarters: 60 PTS

8 AST

3 STL

16-24 FG

20-23 FT

Rockets up 54 pic.twitter.com/wtrwycA4Bp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2019

He was so dominant, in fact, that head coach Mike D’Antoni benched him for the entire fourth quarter. It was a shame, though, because Harden was just two points away from a new career-high. He found that out on the videoboard at Toyota Center, and he gave a funny reaction afterward.

Harden realizing he got benched two points away from his career-high 😂 pic.twitter.com/fXEsIHN43I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2019

Classic Harden.