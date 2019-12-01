James Harden has funny reaction to getting benched just short of career-high

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen, and he’s taken over a ton of games during the course of his career.
Harden dropped 60 points in only three quarters of play during Saturday’s game against the Hawks, in a ridiculously efficient 16-of-24 shooting performance.
He was so dominant, in fact, that head coach Mike D’Antoni benched him for the entire fourth quarter. It was a shame, though, because Harden was just two points away from a new career-high. He found that out on the videoboard at Toyota Center, and he gave a funny reaction afterward.
Classic Harden.
