LeBron James calls out teammates in huddle during game (Video)

LeBron James has made it clear that when he’s unhappy with his teammates, he’s going to let them know about it.

In fact, it’s a big reason why a number of players — especially veterans — have chosen to suit up elsewhere, rather than alongside LBJ. Kevin Durant himself even shed some light on the “toxic” atmosphere that often follows LeBron.

James expects the most out of his teammates, and he makes that very clear, even when the camera is on them during games. That was on display during Sunday’s game against the Mavericks, when he yelled at Danny Green for “joggin and sh–!”

LeBron has a word with his teammates after a loose ball sequence pic.twitter.com/0vdLWk9Lkb — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 1, 2019

Welp, that was awkward.